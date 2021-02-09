Chase Elliott to start from the rear in 2021 Busch Clash

Chase Elliott will start from the rear of the field for the 2021 Busch Clash (7 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) because of unapproved adjustments on the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.

RELATED: Starting lineup for Busch Clash

NASCAR officials made the announcement about an hour before the exhibition’s start. The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion was slated to start in the seventh position after Monday night’s virtual random draw by the drivers’ respective crew chiefs.

Tuesday night’s non-points race on the Daytona International Speedway Road Course kicks off the 2021 season as 21 drivers will race for 35 laps, with one scheduled caution at Lap 15. This will be the first time the Busch Clash has been run on the road course.

Elliott has prevailed in the past four consecutive Cup Series road-course events, including the series’ inaugural race on the 3.61-mile course.