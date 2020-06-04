Chase Elliott to start on pole at Atlanta

Chase Elliott will start from the pole in Sunday’s Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway after a random draw Thursday.

Elliott, who won at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 28 and was racing Joey Logano for the lead last weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway before crashing, will be joined on the front row by Aric Almirola.

Logano will start third. Kyle Busch starts fourth. Clint Bowyer starts fifth.

Brad Keselowski, who won last weekend at Bristol, starts sixth in the 40-car field.

Sunday’s race is scheduled to take the green flag at 3:25 p.m. ET.

The field was determined through a random draw of the following groups:

Positions 1-12: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points

Positions 13-24: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points

Positions 25-36: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points

Positions 37-40: Open teams in order of owners points

