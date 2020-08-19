Chase Elliott will start from the Cup pole position Saturday at Dover

Coming off his victory on the Daytona International Speedway road course, Chase Elliott will be first in Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Dover International Speedway, the first of two Cup races on consecutive days at the 1-mile oval.

Denny Hamlin will start second, followed by Martin Truex Jr., Clint Bowyer and Joey Logano rounding out the top five.

The rest of the top 10: Jimmie Johnson, Brad Keselowski, William Byron, Kurt Busch and Kevin Harvick.

Other notables: Alex Bowman (11th), Erik Jones (13th), Matt DiBenedetto (14th), Tyler Reddick (16th), Aric Almirola (17th), Ryan Blaney (20th), Cole Custer (21st), Kyle Busch (22nd), Ryan Newman (23rd), Bubba Wallace (24th) and Matt Kenseth (26th).

Elliott was awarded the Busch Pole Award using a formula based on three statistical categories: owner points position, the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

When the playoffs begin, playoff cars will fill the top starting positions, according to how many remain eligible for the championship. In the Round of 16, the top 16 starting positions will be playoff cars; in the Round of 12, the top 12 starting positions will be playoff cars, etc..

NASCAR previously had used a random draw to set most of its lineups since returning in May during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which has eliminated practice and qualifying on most race weekends.

This will mark the third time Elliott has started first this season. The No. 9 Chevrolet also led the field to the green flag at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Phoenix Raceway (where Elliott qualified on the pole).

NASCAR Cup Series at Dover

Race Time: 4 p.m. ET Saturday

Track: Dover International Speedway; Dover, Delaware (1-mile speedway)

Length: 311 laps (311 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 70. Stage 2 ends Lap 185

TV: NBCSN

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Streaming: NBC Sports app (subscription required); mrn.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

