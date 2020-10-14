Chase Elliott will start from the Cup pole position at Kansas Speedway

After finishing first at the Roval for the second consecutive season, Chase Elliott will be first in the starting lineup at Kansas Speedway for the first time Sunday as the Round of 8 opens in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

Joey Logano will start second, followed by Kurt Busch and Kevin Harvick in the second row.

Here are the starting positions for the rest of the remaining eight playoff drivers (in order): Martin Truex Jr. (fifth), Alex Bowman (sixth), Denny Hamlin (seventh) and Brad Keselowski (eighth). Clint Bowyer, Kyle Busch, Austin Dillon and Aric Almirola were eliminated after the Round of 12 cutoff race at the Roval.

STARTING LINEUP: Where everyone will start in the Hollywood Casino 400

Elliott, who will be starting first for the fouth time this season, was awarded the Busch Pole Award using a formula based on four statistical categories: owner points position, the driver’s finish, team owner’s finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race. The Hendrick Motorsports driver started second and led 27 of 109 laps Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Read more about NASCAR

View photos

Power Rankings: Chase Elliott climbs to No. 1 after Roval win Who can break through Round of 8 to Cup title race? Roval winners and losers

View photos Round of 8 More

View photos Roval winners and losers More

Story continues