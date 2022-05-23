Chase Elliott: All-Star Race wreck ‘avoidable on my end’
Chase Elliott details his view of the wreck with Kyle Busch and Ross Chastain during All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway.
Ross Chastain says he picked the wrong lane when trying to avoid Kyle Busch's slowed No. 18 car, which triggered a wreck that knocked both drivers from the NASCAR All-Star Race.
The NASCAR All-Stars during qualifying Saturday night were the pit crew members for Kyle Busch, who earned the pole for the annual $1 million non-points exhibition race. Busch won the final round of an unusual elimination bracket involving the pit crews doing a four-tire pit stop when he beat Ryan Blaney to the finish line.
Ryan Blaney wins the 2022 NASCAR All-Star Race in a wild overtime finish at Texas Motor Speedway.
Kyle Busch collects Ross Chastain and Chase Elliott in heavy-impact wreck during Sunday's All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway.
Check out the full results after Ryan Blaney's All-Star Race victory Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway, where he held off Denny Hamlin and Austin Cindric.
An unnecessary caution flew with Blaney just feet from the finish line on the final scheduled lap.
Take a look at Ross Chastain's in-car camera view of the wreck with Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott during Sunday's All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway.
Jimmie Johnson's decision to drive his qualifying run aggressively didn't pay off Sunday.