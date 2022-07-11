Chase Elliott slams the door, 'granny' taunts LaJoie, Hamlin ready to make Chastain 'pay'

Sound that siren, baby!

And hey, you probably even heard it if you were at Atlanta Motor (Super) Speedway late Sunday afternoon.

Eighty-four miles separates Chase Elliott's hometown of Dawsonville from where Clyde took the checkers in what was undoubtedly his biggest win since some pesky championship race a few years ago.

Chase dominated most of the day at Atlanta, took the lead late, slammed the door right in Corey LaJoie's face (more on that in a bit), and became the first driver to win three races this season.

"I hate I tore up some cars, but I don't know what you do," Clyde said after outrunning (and causing) the mayhem behind him. "Either go for the win or don't. I'm going to choose option A every day of the week.”

Good choice, Chase!

Chase Elliott does a burnout as he celebrates winning the Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Corey LaJoie says Elliott's block was fair game

OK, so let's get it out the way right off the bat ... did Chase throw a sketchy block or was it fair game?

Corey, you're up first.

"I made my move and the siren is ringing in Dawsonville," LaJoie said. "I wish that granny in the front row wouldn't have been clapping so much."

Come on, Memaw!

"It's the last lap of the race ... especially in front of Dawsonville's finest," LaJoie continued. "You gotta go for it. That's the advantage of the being the leader."

NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott (9) celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Sunday, July 10, 2022, in Hampton, Ga. (AP Photo/Bob Andres)

Elliotts join Earnhardts as father-son duo to win Atlanta

For what it's worth, LaJoie went over and congratulated Chase in Victory Lane, and refused to throw Clyde under the bus despite being asked about it 17 different ways.

So, all's well that ends well!

Now, back to Chase ...

After a rough few weeks, he's in one of the best stretches of his career right now, winning a few weeks ago at Nashville and again on Sunday. Let's be honest ... he should have won last week, too. That would be three in a row!

And, where I come from, that's called a hot streak.

"These are the moments you wish you could bottle up and kind of keep," Chase said. "When you're a kid and you're racing on the quarter-mile over there you look at this big track and it's just out of reach ... your heroes are out there competing on this big track, and that's just not real."

By the way, Chase and daddy Bill join some family named Earnhardt as the only father-son duo to win at Atlanta.

Denny Hamlin has had enough with Ross Chastain

Now that all the sappy stuff is out of the way, let's get to the good stuff.

Denny, we having a good week?

"Everybody has their difference tolerance levels ... I've reached my peak," Denny Hamlin said after yet another run-in with Ross Chastain. "It all works itself out in the end. Eventually you have to pay for those decisions."

For those who didn't see it, Chastain got into Denny late in the race and sent him spinning to a 25th-place finish. Frankly, I didn't think this one was nearly as egregious as the Gateway incident(s), but I also don't really know what I'm talking about.

Jeff Burton does, though!

"He's going to have to clean these things up," Burton said in the NBC booth. "You just can't continue to do these type of things."

Austin Dillon on Chastain: 'Wrecks half the field'

Sorry Ross, but we're not done with you yet ...

"Looks like we're just a casualty of Ross Chastain once again," Austin Dillon said after being involved in a big wreck earlier in the race. "When you got guys like him out there wrecking half the field, you might as well take a different strategy."

Yikes.

Moving on from Ross to ... Loudon!

Loudon.

The place where Aric Almirola somehow won last year and sometimes gives you OK racing, but really doesn't put on a great show. But hey, the winner gets a lobster.

Poached with butter, please!

