Chase Elliott shows promising speed at New Hampshire

LOUDON, N.H. — At the end of the second stage of Sunday‘s Foxwoods 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Chase Elliott tracked down reigning Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. and passed him for the lead.

Eighteen laps later, Elliott took the green/checkered flag for his first stage victory and first Playoff point of the season. Ultimately, Elliott came home fifth, his only top-10 finish in five starts at the Magic Mile. What’s more, to a Hendrick Motorsports organization that hasn‘t posted a victory this season, the speed Elliott showed was a promising sign.

“I was shocked, to be honest with you, that we ran even that good,” said Elliott, who also finished second in Stage 1 and led 23 laps. “Our whole NAPA group did a great job overnight. I really have no idea where that came from. I hope it wasn‘t dumb luck. Hopefully we can keep it rolling because it‘s really nice to be able to go up there and lead some laps.

“I know it wasn’t the right part of the race, but still, leading laps for us is big compared to what we‘ve been doing. I‘m proud of the effort. I appreciate everybody‘s effort back at Hendrick and the chassis shop and engine shop and Chevrolet and all the folks that are working hard to try to get better. We took a step in the right direction.”