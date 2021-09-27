Chase Elliott after runner-up finish at Vegas: ‘Not quite close enough’

Axios

One major tool that we've been missing in the coronavirus fight is a pill that people can take right after they've been diagnosed with the virus. It may not be that far off.Why it matters: An effective antiviral pill could prevent an infected person from ever getting sick, or at least from requiring hospitalization. It's not a substitute for vaccination, but it would make living with the coronavirus safer. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the new