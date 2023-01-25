Chase Elliott

Former Cup Series champion Chase Elliott will drive a McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet in the season-opening Craftsman Truck Series race at Daytona International Speedway Feb. 17.

The race will mark Elliott’s 18th career start in the Truck series. He’ll be sponsored by NAPA Auto Care.

“This will be the first time I’ve driven a truck at Daytona, let alone a superspeedway,” Elliott said in a team release. “There’s no better team owner than Bill McAnally to do it with, as he’s been involved in racing and been associated with NAPA for a long time.”

Elliott will drive the team’s No. 35 truck. Jake Garcia will take over the truck at Las Vegas Motor Speedway March 3.

“I think there’s an incredible amount of potential for our team to make a lot of noise this year, and we have the people to make it happen,” McAnally said.

Elliott owns three career wins in the Truck Series.

MHR also announced Wednesday its crew chief lineup for the season. Mark Hillman will work with Elliott and Garcia. Charles Denike will be crew chief for Christian Eckes and the 19 truck. Chad Norris, formerly of GMS Racing, has joined the team as general manager.

Read more about NASCAR

Ty Dillon, Spire pick up sponsorship for select Cup races Ticket prices, concerts announced for Chicago Street Race Jimmie Johnson runs first laps in Next Gen car at Phoenix test

Chase Elliott will run Truck race at Daytona originally appeared on NBCSports.com