Chase Elliott rides to sweep of stage wins at Watkins Glen

Chase Elliott swept the stages Sunday at Watkins Glen International, dominating Stage 2 of the Go Bowling at The Glen in the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.

Elliott, who led every lap of Stage 1, picks up his fourth stage win of the season.

Rounding out the top five were Martin Truex Jr. in the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, Kevin Harvick in the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford, Clint Bowyer in the No. 14 SHR Ford and Denny Hamlin in the No. 11 JGR Toyota.

A caution came out on Lap 33 as Reed Sorenson’s No. 77 entry billowing smoke after a mechanical issue. On Lap 39, Bubba Wallace hit the wall in the carousel to bring out the caution once more to end the stage.

Finish Driver Team Points 1 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports 10 2 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing 9 3 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing 8 4 Clint Bowyer Stewart-Haas Racing 7 5 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing 6 6 Brad Keselowski Team Penske 5 7 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports 4 8 Erik Jones Joe Gibbs Racing 3 9 Ryan Blaney Team Penske 2 10 Jimmie Johnson Hendrick Motorsports 1

Stage 1

Defending winner and pole-starter Chase Elliott won the opening stage in Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International in the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.

Elliott, who picked up the first win of his career in this race a year ago, led every lap of the 20-circuit stage for his third stage win of the season.

Right behind the 2019 Talladega winner was Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin in the No. 11 Toyota. Rounding out the top five were Martn Truex Jr. in the No. 19 JGR Toyota, Kyle Busch in the No. 18 Toyota and William Byron in the No. 24 HMS Chevrolet.

Busch, the two-time winner at The Glen, spun on the second lap while battling Byron near the front of the field, but managed to get his car going again quickly as the race stayed green. Busch moved Byron to get to fourth late in the stage, prompting payback from Byron during the stage break that mainly resulted in damage to the No. 24

Jimmie Johnson, in his first race with new crew chief Cliff Daniels, is off to a hot start despite never having won at The Glen. He placed sixth.

Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney forfeited his starting position of 19th before the race for unapproved adjustments, forcing him to start from the rear. He placed 33rd in the stage.