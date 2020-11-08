Chase Elliott prevails in Phoenix finale, seals first Cup Series championship

Chase Elliott roared to his first NASCAR Cup Series championship Sunday, outdistancing the rest of the Championship 4 contenders in the season-ending race at Phoenix Raceway.

Elliott led a race-high 154 of the 312 laps in the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet to win the Season Finale 500 and the title outright. His fifth win of the season was his first at the 1-mile Arizona track and the 11th of his Cup Series career.

The race was dominated by the Championship 4 drivers, who ran 1-2-3-4 during multiple portions of the event and finished that way, with Brad Keselowski second, Joey Logano third and Denny Hamlin fourth. Hamlin was the only title-eligible driver who did not take a turn leading the race; the three other contenders each tripped double digits in the laps led column.

Just behind the Championship 4, seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson wrapped up his final full-time season with a fifth-place finish. The driver of the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet was recognized in pre-race ceremonies, and several of his competitors joined him in wearing hats that read “One Final Time” to commemorate the occasion.

Elliott, his teammate, was set to start from the pole position, but dropped to the rear of the field before the start after his No. 9 Chevrolet failed pre-race inspection twice. He regained some of the lost ground quickly, forging his way into the top 20 in the first nine laps and cracking the top 10 with 26 laps in the books.

Logano won Stage 1, and Keselowski slipped by Elliott to take the second stage. But Keselowski’s bid was hampered by sluggish pit stops on a handful of occasions. His No. 2 Team Penske crew lost four spots during the Stage 2 break, then lost ground in the final green-flag pit cycle, emerging fourth among the title foursome.

The race was also the final event for Chad Knaus, who helped Johnson to his seven titles as a Hall of Fame-worthy crew chief. He’ll become Hendrick Motorsports’ vice president of competition after the season.

Clint Bowyer also brought his Cup Series career to a close, finishing 14th in the No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford. Phoenix marked his final event before he moves to FOX Sports and its broadcasting team next season.

The Cup Series’ next race is the 2021 Daytona 500, scheduled Sunday, Feb. 14 — 98 days away.

