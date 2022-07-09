Chase Elliott on pole at Atlanta after Cup qualifying canceled due to rain

Chase Elliott will lead the field to green at his home track of Atlanta Motor Speedway for the Quaker State 400 on Sunday (3 p.m. ET, USA Network, NBC Sports App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

The Dawsonville, Georgia native was awarded the pole per the NASCAR handbook after rain washed out the qualifying session.

Elliott is one of just five drivers with multiple race wins this season. He will be joined by fellow multi-time winner Ross Chastain on the front row. Defending series champion Kyle Larson, most-recent race winner Tyler Reddick and Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric round out the top five.

Ryan Blaney, Daniel Suárez, Alex Bowman, Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick complete the top 10.

William Byron, who won at Atlanta in March, starts 13th.

Rain also thwarted Xfinity Series qualifying canceled on Saturday morning.