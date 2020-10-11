Chase Elliott overcomes adversity again to conquer Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval

CONCORD, N.C. — Chase Elliott continued his mastery on NASCAR road courses Sunday at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, overcoming adversity to tame the tricky layout for the second consecutive season.

The last four road course races have been won by the Hendrick Motorsports driver, who rebounded from a loose wheel that necessitated an extra pit stop under green just before the halfway point of the 109-lap race.

Elliott rejoined the race in 36th, but the No. 9 Chevrolet driver quickly made up ground, just as he did last year after he crashed from the lead midway through this race.

Read more about NASCAR

View photos Roval Clint Bowyer evaluated More

Clint Bowyer checked out at care center after playoff elimination at Cha... Charlotte Roval results, driver points report Reigning Cup champ Kyle Busch eliminated at Roval

View photos

View photos Kyle Busch More

He passed teammate Alex Bowman on Lap 92 and led the final 18 laps for his ninth career victory in NASCAR’s premier series. Five of those victories have been on road courses: twice at Watkins Glen International, twice at the Roval and the Daytona International Speedway road course in August.

“Just had another fast Camaro,” Elliott told NBC Sports pit reporter Dave Burns. “Road courses have been fortunate to us the last few trips, but we’ve just tried to get a little better every time and tweak on the small things.