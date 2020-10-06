Chase Elliott not playing ‘numbers game’ at Charlotte Roval

Chase Elliott‘s playoff fortunes took a slight, but positive turn roughly an hour after Sunday’s Cup race Talladega.

Thanks to NASCAR, which rescinded a penalty against Elliott for illegally passing below the yellow line at the bottom of the track, Elliott wound up finishing fifth instead of 22nd.

That gave him 44 points instead of 27 for the race.

Benefitting from the NASCAR equivalent of a Monopoly “bank error in your favor” card, the Hendrick Motorsports driver enters the elimination race on the Charlotte Roval (2:30 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC) 44 points above the cutoff spot instead of 27.

“That’s a huge deal for us,” Elliott said Monday. “That’s massive when you’re talking these three-race rounds and where we are in the points situation.”

Had the 22nd-place finish held, Elliott would be sixth in the playoff standings instead of fourth.

Despite being awarded a larger cushion to the cutoff, Elliott is heeding the words of one of his high school teachers when it comes Sunday’s race and the prospect of advancing to the Round of 8.

More on Chase Elliott

View photos NASCAR power rankings More

NASCAR power rankings after Talladega: Denny Hamlin back on top Cup playoff standings after Talladega Entry lists for the Charlotte Roval

View photos Cup playoff standings More

View photos entry lists for Charlotte roval More

“I feel like the worst thing you can do is just sit there and play the numbers game,” Elliott said. “It’s like I had a teacher tell me in high school one time – don’t come into my final exam just figuring out what you have to make to pass. I feel like that’s what I’m doing when I start sitting here and thinking about what to do on points. So, I’m going to take her advice and try not to do that this week and just focus on trying to run good.”

Story continues