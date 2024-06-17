- NASCAR grants waiver to Kyle Larson after missing Coca-Cola 600NASCAR has granted Kyle Larson a playoff eligibility waiver after the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports driver missed Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600. His arrival at Charlotte Motor Speedway was delayed by rain at the Indianapolis 500, where he finished 18th in his IndyCar debut.1:00Now PlayingPaused
Chase Elliott: ‘Nice to be in the fight’ after third-place finish
Chase Elliott breaks down his day after finish third in the first NASCAR Cup Series race from Iowa Speedway.