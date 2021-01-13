Chase Elliott makes Chili Bowl debut Wednesday night

Reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott makes his Chili Bowl Nationals debut Wednesday night. He’ll join a few other NASCAR drivers competing in the midget car event in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Also scheduled to race Wednesday are Ryan Newman, Brett Moffitt, J.J. Yeley, and ARCA Menards Series West competitor Gio Scelzi. Additionally, USAC Sprint Car regular Jake Swanson will race in a car owned by Alex Bowman.

The Chili Bowl is part of a busy offseason for Elliott since winning his first Cup championship in November at Phoenix.

Elliott finished third at the Snowball Derby Super Late Model race in December at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida.

After the Chili Bowl, which concludes Saturday, Elliott’s focus turns to the Rolex 24 at Daytona on Jan. 30-31. He’ll drive for Action Express Racing.

Kyle Larson won his qualifying night feature race Tuesday night for the fourth consecutive year and seventh time in 10 years. Larson seeks his second Chili Bowl Nationals title in a row Saturday night.

Here’s when other drivers with NASCAR connections are scheduled to compete this week in the Chili Bowl:

