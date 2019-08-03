Chase Elliott leads the way in final Cup practice at the Glen

Jim Utter
Motorsport

Elliott picked up his first career Cup Series victory last year with his win at Watkins Glen, holding off Truex.

“Everybody wants to talk about last year and that’s great. I’m glad that last year happened, for sure. I’m proud of it, but we celebrated it when it was time to celebrate it and now is not really the time to celebrate it,” Elliott said. 

“We had our time to do that in between here and wherever we went after that, and we did it and had plenty of it. It’s out of my system and it’s time to come back and try to run good. I feel like we had an OK first practice, but we have some work to do. 

“I think it’s just dialing things in and it’s tough. Everybody is really close.”

1

9

United States
United States

 Chase Elliott 

 

Chevrolet

24

1'09.503

 

 

126.901

2

19

United States
United States

 Martin Truex Jr. 

 

Toyota

19

1'10.325

0.822

0.822

125.418

3

95

United States
United States

 Matt DiBenedetto 

 

Toyota

25

1'10.340

0.837

0.015

125.391

4

34

United States
United States

 Michael McDowell 

 

Ford

18

1'10.414

0.911

0.074

125.259

5

18

United States
United States

 Kyle Busch 

 

Toyota

30

1'10.518

1.015

0.104

125.074

6

14

United States
United States

 Clint Bowyer 

 

Ford

20

1'10.580

1.077

0.062

124.965

7

11

United States
United States

 Denny Hamlin 

 

Toyota

28

1'10.682

1.179

0.102

124.784

8

24

United States
United States

 William Byron 

 

Chevrolet

24

1'10.717

1.214

0.035

124.722

9

17

United States
United States

 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 

 

Ford

16

1'10.720

1.217

0.003

124.717

10

20

United States
United States

 Erik Jones 

 

Toyota

22

1'10.757

1.254

0.037

124.652

11

12

United States
United States

 Ryan Blaney 

 

Ford

19

1'10.778

1.275

0.021

124.615

12

37

United States
United States

 Chris Buescher 

 

Chevrolet

19

1'10.811

1.308

0.033

124.557

13

88

United States
United States

 Alex Bowman 

 

Chevrolet

27

1'10.888

1.385

0.077

124.422

14

41

Mexico
Mexico

 Daniel Suarez 

 

Ford

22

1'10.949

1.446

0.061

124.315

15

48

United States
United States

 Jimmie Johnson 

 

Chevrolet

28

1'10.957

1.454

0.008

124.301

16

42

United States
United States

 Kyle Larson 

 

Chevrolet

25

1'10.967

1.464

0.010

124.283

17

2

United States
United States

 Brad Keselowski 

 

Ford

27

1'10.979

1.476

0.012

124.262

18

1

United States
United States

 Kurt Busch 

 

Chevrolet

18

1'11.027

1.524

0.048

124.178

19

22

United States
United States

 Joey Logano 

 

Ford

29

1'11.144

1.641

0.117

123.974

20

13

United States
United States

 Ty Dillon 

 

Chevrolet

16

1'11.260

1.757

0.116

123.772

21

4

United States
United States

 Kevin Harvick 

 

Ford

20

1'11.298

1.795

0.038

123.706

22

21

United States
United States

 Paul Menard 

 

Ford

19

1'11.323

1.820

0.025

123.663

23

8

United States
United States

 Daniel Hemric 

 

Chevrolet

21

1'11.432

1.929

0.109

123.474

24

10

United States
United States

 Aric Almirola 

 

Ford

22

1'11.490

1.987

0.058

123.374

25

6

United States
United States

 Ryan Newman 

 

Ford

19

1'11.548

2.045

0.058

123.274

26

96

United States
United States

 Parker Kligerman 

 

Toyota

11

1'11.672

2.169

0.124

123.061

27

47

United States
United States

 Ryan Preece 

 

Chevrolet

21

1'11.756

2.253

0.084

122.917

28

38

United States
United States

 David Ragan 

 

Ford

16

1'11.805

2.302

0.049

122.833

29

36

United States
United States

 Matt Tifft 

 

Ford

24

1'12.159

2.656

0.354

122.230

30

43

United States
United States

 Darrell Wallace Jr. 

 

Chevrolet

17

1'12.212

2.709

0.053

122.140

31

3

United States
United States

 Austin Dillon 

 

Chevrolet

18

1'12.236

2.733

0.024

122.100

32

32

United States
United States

 Corey Lajoie 

 

Ford

12

1'12.607

3.104

0.371

121.476

33

51

United States
United States

 Cody Ware 

 

Chevrolet

8

1'14.426

4.923

1.819

118.507

34

77

United States
United States

 Justin Haley 

 

Chevrolet

3

1'16.325

6.822

1.899

115.558

