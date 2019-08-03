Chase Elliott leads the way in final Cup practice at the Glen
(125.418 mph).
completed the top-five.
Elliott picked up his first career Cup Series victory last year with his win at Watkins Glen, holding off Truex.
“Everybody wants to talk about last year and that’s great. I’m glad that last year happened, for sure. I’m proud of it, but we celebrated it when it was time to celebrate it and now is not really the time to celebrate it,” Elliott said.
“We had our time to do that in between here and wherever we went after that, and we did it and had plenty of it. It’s out of my system and it’s time to come back and try to run good. I feel like we had an OK first practice, but we have some work to do.
“I think it’s just dialing things in and it’s tough. Everybody is really close.”
.
were second and third, respectively, in that category.
Read Also:
Bowman tops first Cup practice at WGI, near-miss for Elliott2019 Watkins Glen/Eldora NASCAR weekend schedules
1
9
Chevrolet
24
1'09.503
126.901
2
19
Toyota
19
1'10.325
0.822
0.822
125.418
3
95
Toyota
25
1'10.340
0.837
0.015
125.391
4
34
Ford
18
1'10.414
0.911
0.074
125.259
5
18
Toyota
30
1'10.518
1.015
0.104
125.074
6
14
Ford
20
1'10.580
1.077
0.062
124.965
7
11
Toyota
28
1'10.682
1.179
0.102
124.784
8
24
Chevrolet
24
1'10.717
1.214
0.035
124.722
9
17
Ford
16
1'10.720
1.217
0.003
124.717
10
20
Toyota
22
1'10.757
1.254
0.037
124.652
11
12
Ford
19
1'10.778
1.275
0.021
124.615
12
37
Chevrolet
19
1'10.811
1.308
0.033
124.557
13
88
Chevrolet
27
1'10.888
1.385
0.077
124.422
14
41
Ford
22
1'10.949
1.446
0.061
124.315
15
48
Chevrolet
28
1'10.957
1.454
0.008
124.301
16
42
Chevrolet
25
1'10.967
1.464
0.010
124.283
17
2
Ford
27
1'10.979
1.476
0.012
124.262
18
1
Chevrolet
18
1'11.027
1.524
0.048
124.178
19
22
Ford
29
1'11.144
1.641
0.117
123.974
20
13
Chevrolet
16
1'11.260
1.757
0.116
123.772
21
4
Ford
20
1'11.298
1.795
0.038
123.706
22
21
Ford
19
1'11.323
1.820
0.025
123.663
23
8
Chevrolet
21
1'11.432
1.929
0.109
123.474
24
10
Ford
22
1'11.490
1.987
0.058
123.374
25
6
Ford
19
1'11.548
2.045
0.058
123.274
26
96
Toyota
11
1'11.672
2.169
0.124
123.061
27
47
Chevrolet
21
1'11.756
2.253
0.084
122.917
28
38
Ford
16
1'11.805
2.302
0.049
122.833
29
36
Ford
24
1'12.159
2.656
0.354
122.230
30
43
Chevrolet
17
1'12.212
2.709
0.053
122.140
31
3
Chevrolet
18
1'12.236
2.733
0.024
122.100
32
32
Ford
12
1'12.607
3.104
0.371
121.476
33
51
Chevrolet
8
1'14.426
4.923
1.819
118.507
34
77
Chevrolet
3
1'16.325
6.822
1.899
115.558