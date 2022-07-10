Chase Elliott leads the field to green at Atlanta
Chase Elliott and Ross Chastain lead the field to green at Atlanta Motor Speedway for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race.
Check out full race results and the updated driver points following Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Ross Chastain gets into Denny Hamlin as the final laps wind down at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Martin Truex Jr. and Ross Chastain tangle up front to create a big wreck at Atlanta Motor Speedway involving Joey Logano, Austin Dillon and others.
Georgia native Chase Elliott has joined Hall of Fame father Bill Elliott as a NASCAR Cup Series winner at his home track of Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Post-race reaction from drivers after Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series event at Atlanta Motor Speedway...
