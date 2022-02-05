Chase Elliott leads Busch Light Clash practice at LA Memorial Coliseum

Chase Elliott topped the Busch Light Clash practice leaderboard Saturday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, pushing his No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet to a 13.455-second lap at 66.89 mph.

Kevin Harvick’s No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford had the second-best time (13.457 seconds, 66.88 mph), while teammate Chase Briscoe was third fastest (13.47 seconds, 66.815 mph) in the No. 14 entry. Justin Haley and Kyle Busch round out the top five, while Tyler Reddick, Kyle Larson, Landon Cassill, Ryan Blaney and Denny Hamlin completed the top-10 performers

The practice field was broken up into three groups of 12 cars apiece. Each group then had three eight-minutes sessions on track over the course of the two-hour practice.

This practice marked the first on-track competitive appearance for NASCAR’s Next Gen car.

Christopher Bell’s No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota set the initial pace in Group 1, turning a lap around the quarter-mile track in 13.835 seconds at 65.052 mph. Bell ended up 20th out of the entire 36-driver field.

Up next for the NASCAR Cup Series is single-car qualifying, also Saturday, at 8:30 p.m. ET on FS1. The main Busch Light Clash event is then Sunday at 6 p.m. ET on FOX after a series of four heat race and two last-chance qualifying races. Learn more about the format here.