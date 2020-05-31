Chase Elliott keeps rolling, takes Stage 1 at Bristol

Chase Elliott took home his fourth stage win of the season in Stage 1 of Sunday’s Food City presents the Supermarket Heroes 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver, who is the series’ most recent winner at Charlotte Motor Speedway, paced the field for 22 laps after taking the lead on Lap 106.

Elliott’s close friend, Ryan Blaney, finished runner-up in the stage in the No. 12 Team Penske Ford, followed by Brad Keselowski (No. 2 Team Penske Ford), Aric Almirola (No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford) and Joey Logano (No. 22 Team Penske Ford) to round out the top five.

Kyle Busch’s No. 18 Toyota and Daniel Suarez’ No. 96 Toyota were caught speeding during their trips to pit road during the second competition caution. Suarez was then black-flagged and was forced to serve a pass-through penalty. They finished the stage 17th and 34th, respectively.

Matt DiBenedetto stayed out during the second competition caution and led the field to green on the ensuing restart but was shuffled back to seventh by the stage’s end.

The first caution came on Lap 7 when a spinning Ryan Newman brought out the yellow flag. There were two competition cautions in the first stage as well, on Laps 20 and 60.

The race began with no practice or qualifying. Keselowski started first after a random draw.

