Chase Elliott: Kansas run was a ‘step in the right direction’
Hendrick Motorsports No. 9 driver Chase Elliott reflects on a second-place finish on pit road at Kansas Speedway.
Kyle Busch recaps a rough day at Kansas Speedway and looks ahead to the elimination race at Martinsville Speedway.
Full results from Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Kansas Speedway and the updated Cup playoff standings.
NASCAR Xfinity results at Kansas: Here is how the field finished behind winner Ty Gibbs and what the driver points looks like heading to Martinsville.
Wrap-up of races at the Kansas Speedway. Kyle Larson won the NASCAR Cup race, leading a race-high 130 laps and scoring his ninth 2021 victory. (Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports)
Jared Goff was under immediate pressure from Aaron Donald when he dropped back late in a one-score game. Goff didn't need a homecoming game to remind him it's much easier to win when the Los Angeles Rams' stars are on your side. Stafford passed for 334 yards and three touchdowns against his former team, and Ramsey made an end-zone interception with five minutes left in the Rams' 28-19 victory over Goff and winless Detroit on Sunday.
Kyle Larson has only heard stories about the late Ricky Hendrick, the son of his team owner who was killed 17 years ago in a plane crash on the way to a NASCAR race. The anniversary is a difficult day for Rick and Linda Hendrick, neither of whom made the trip Sunday to the playoff race at Kansas Speedway. Rick Hendrick instead texted Larson before the race and told his driver what a win would mean to the Hendrick Motorsports organization.
Playoff drivers Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr. and Ryan Blaney all found trouble early Sunday in the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway. RELATED: Standings after Kansas | Playoff Pulse heading to Martinsville Busch‘s No. 18 Camry was the first with an issue after contacting the outside wall exiting Turn 2 on Lap 22, […]
Larson has been really, really good this season.
The saga surrounding Agiye Hall continued Saturday as the freshman receiver did not suit up for Alabama for its matchup against Tennessee. Hall expressed his frustration over playing time following Alabama’s win over Mississippi State, tweeting “Yeah nah, calling it quits” before deleting his post. Following Saturday's game, Hall provided another cryptic response over social media, posting "null" on his Twitter account.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady made a young fan's day during the Buccaneers' win over the Bears on Sunday.
If there ever was a time for Max Verstappen to flinch in this riveting Formula One championship battle with Lewis Hamilton, it would have been Sunday in the closing laps of the U.S. Grand Prix. The young Dutchman seeking his first world championship was being chased by the seven-time champion, and Hamilton was rapidly closing in on the lead under the hot Texas sun at the Circuit of the Americas. The intensity of the tightest championship race in years might have derailed a different driver — especially when Hamilton pulled within 1 second on the final lap — but Verstappen thrived under pressure and won his eighth race of the season.
Azeez Ojulari had 2.5 sacks on Sunday and Giants fans are loving what they're seeing from the former Georgia star.
Though Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin were unable to run the high line as fast as winner Kyle Larson at Kansas, they're in good shape with top fives.
Kyler Murray converted a 3rd and 24 with a throw that has to be seen to be believed.
After the second race in the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, here‘s a brief look at the playoff picture. There‘s just one race left in the Round of 8, the elimination race at Martinsville Speedway on Oct. 31 which will determine the four drivers who will fight for a championship at […]
The Dutch driver held off the reigning world champion to claim his eighth win of the campaign.
This might be the loss that ends the Matt Nagy era in Chicago.