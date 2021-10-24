Chase Elliott: Kansas run was a ‘step in the right direction’

Associated Press

If there ever was a time for Max Verstappen to flinch in this riveting Formula One championship battle with Lewis Hamilton, it would have been Sunday in the closing laps of the U.S. Grand Prix. The young Dutchman seeking his first world championship was being chased by the seven-time champion, and Hamilton was rapidly closing in on the lead under the hot Texas sun at the Circuit of the Americas. The intensity of the tightest championship race in years might have derailed a different driver — especially when Hamilton pulled within 1 second on the final lap — but Verstappen thrived under pressure and won his eighth race of the season.