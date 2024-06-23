Chase Elliott, Joey Logano tangle in final-stage wreck at New Hampshire

Chase Elliott and Joey Logano traded paint in a final-stage crash during Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Elliott restarted 11th and Logano 12th on the 194th of a scheduled 301 laps, when Logano’s No. 22 Team Penske Ford struggled to turn in the first corner, making contact with Elliott’s No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. Both cars sustained damage but continued further back in the running order.

Elliott had started from the pole, and Logano took the green flag sixth in Sunday’s USA Today 301. Logano told his No. 22 team on the radio that he felt like something had broken in the right-front and that the car would not turn before his contact with Elliott’s No. 9.

Elliott entered the event as the Cup Series points leader. Logano ranked 15th in the standings before the race, and he stood minus-6 in the provisional playoff rankings relative to the elimination bubble.

This story will be updated.