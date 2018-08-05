Chase Elliott holds off Truex for first career Monster Energy Series win Let the siren sound in Dawsonville, Georgia, because Chase Elliott has career win No. 1 after holding off Martin Truex Jr. on Sunday at Watkins Glen International. After eight runner-up finishes, Elliott outdueled the defending champ this time en route to his first win, coming in his third full-time season and his 99th start in …

Let the siren sound in Dawsonville, Georgia, because Chase Elliott has career win No. 1 after holding off Martin Truex Jr. on Sunday at Watkins Glen International. After eight runner-up finishes, Elliott outdueled the defending champ this time en route to his first win, coming in his third full-time season and his 99th start in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

Bill Elliott, Chase’s Hall of Fame dad, was on hand at the 2.45-mile New York track to witness his son’s first win, having just revealed he would come back to racing in a few weeks at Road America in the No. 23 for GMS Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The elder Elliott had 44 victories in his Monster Energy Series career.

RELATED: Race leaderboard

SHOP: Elliott gear

Truex put about as much pressure as he could in the final laps without coming away victorious. Truex won Stage 1, with Elliott winning Stage 2, but Elliott took the lead on Lap 57 and did not relinquish it. Truex came to within one car length of Elliott down the stretch, hounding him for the final 20-plus laps, but could not get in position for the pass and eventually ran short of fuel.

Truex rode fumes to the finish line to finish second, followed by Kyle Busch, Daniel Suarez and Erik Jones to round out the top five.

This story will be updated.