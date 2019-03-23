Chase Elliott and Hendrick Motorsports top final Cup practice

Jim Utter
Motorsport

Running in qualifying trim – time trials were scheduled for later in the day – Chase Elliott topped the final 50-minute session Saturday with an average lap speed of 97.542 mph.

His Hendrick Motorsports teammates Alex Bowman (96.627 mph) and Jimmie Johnson (96.612 mph) weren’t far behind. Austin Dillon was fourth and Paul Menard completed the top-five.

All of the top-five set their marks early in the session before moving to race set-up.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Rounding out the Top 10 were Ty Dillon, Daniel Hemric, Kevin Harvick, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Erik Jones.

In the final moments of practice, Cody Ware got loose during a qualifying run and slammed the wall off Turn 2. He will have to go to a backup car and start Sunday’s race from the rear of the field.

Martin Truex Jr. ended up with the fastest average lap speed (95.445 mph) among the drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps. Clint Bowyer was second, Kyle Busch third, Kevin Harvick and Aric Almirola completed the top-five in that category.

1

9

United States
United States

 Chase Elliott 

 

Chevrolet

68

19.413

 

 

97.543

2

88

United States
United States

 Alex Bowman 

 

Chevrolet

72

19.597

0.184

0.184

96.627

3

48

United States
United States

 Jimmie Johnson 

 

Chevrolet

44

19.600

0.187

0.003

96.612

4

3

United States
United States

 Austin Dillon 

 

Chevrolet

64

19.613

0.200

0.013

96.548

5

21

United States
United States

 Paul Menard 

 

Ford

50

19.615

0.202

0.002

96.538

6

13

United States
United States

 Ty Dillon 

 

Chevrolet

79

19.629

0.216

0.014

96.470

7

8

United States
United States

 Daniel Hemric 

 

Chevrolet

61

19.630

0.217

0.001

96.465

8

4

United States
United States

 Kevin Harvick 

 

Ford

58

19.649

0.236

0.019

96.371

9

17

United States
United States

 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 

 

Ford

61

19.712

0.299

0.063

96.063

10

20

United States
United States

 Erik Jones 

 

Toyota

73

19.758

0.345

0.046

95.840

11

19

United States
United States

 Martin Truex Jr. 

 

Toyota

69

19.761

0.348

0.003

95.825

12

14

United States
United States

 Clint Bowyer 

 

Ford

72

19.769

0.356

0.008

95.786

13

95

United States
United States

 Matt DiBenedetto 

 

Toyota

58

19.769

0.356

0.000

95.786

14

10

United States
United States

 Aric Almirola 

 

Ford

82

19.790

0.377

0.021

95.685

15

11

United States
United States

 Denny Hamlin 

 

Toyota

93

19.803

0.390

0.013

95.622

16

12

United States
United States

 Ryan Blaney 

 

Ford

92

19.814

0.401

0.011

95.569

17

38

United States
United States

 David Ragan 

 

Ford

47

19.818

0.405

0.004

95.550

18

18

United States
United States

 Kyle Busch 

 

Toyota

62

19.819

0.406

0.001

95.545

19

41

Mexico
Mexico

 Daniel Suarez 

 

Ford

78

19.825

0.412

0.006

95.516

20

47

United States
United States

 Ryan Preece 

 

Chevrolet

39

19.826

0.413

0.001

95.511

21

22

United States
United States

 Joey Logano 

 

Ford

67

19.864

0.451

0.038

95.328

22

2

United States
United States

 Brad Keselowski 

 

Ford

81

19.867

0.454

0.003

95.314

23

24

United States
United States

 William Byron 

 

Chevrolet

66

19.902

0.489

0.035

95.146

24

42

United States
United States

 Kyle Larson 

 

Chevrolet

81

19.937

0.524

0.035

94.979

25

6

United States
United States

 Ryan Newman 

 

Ford

66

19.944

0.531

0.007

94.946

26

37

United States
United States

 Chris Buescher 

 

Chevrolet

64

19.971

0.558

0.027

94.817

27

1

United States
United States

 Kurt Busch 

 

Chevrolet

73

20.003

0.590

0.032

94.666

28

34

United States
United States

 Michael McDowell 

 

Ford

39

20.017

0.604

0.014

94.600

29

43

United States
United States

 Darrell Wallace Jr. 

 

Chevrolet

37

20.058

0.645

0.041

94.406

30

36

United States
United States

 Matt Tifft 

 

Ford

57

20.077

0.664

0.019

94.317

31

15

United States
United States

 Ross Chastain 

 

Chevrolet

43

20.101

0.688

0.024

94.204

32

00

United States
United States

 Landon Cassill 

 

Chevrolet

34

20.341

0.928

0.240

93.093

33

52

United States
United States

 Jeb Burton 

 

Chevrolet

27

20.418

1.005

0.077

92.742

34

51

Cody Ware 

 

Chevrolet

34

20.511

1.098

0.093

92.321

35

77

Canada
Canada

 D.J. Kennington 

 

Chevrolet

37

20.612

1.199

0.101

91.869

What to Read Next