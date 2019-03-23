Chase Elliott and Hendrick Motorsports top final Cup practice
Running in qualifying trim – time trials were scheduled for later in the day – Chase Elliott topped the final 50-minute session Saturday with an average lap speed of 97.542 mph.
His Hendrick Motorsports teammates Alex Bowman (96.627 mph) and Jimmie Johnson (96.612 mph) weren’t far behind. Austin Dillon was fourth and Paul Menard completed the top-five.
All of the top-five set their marks early in the session before moving to race set-up.
Rounding out the Top 10 were Ty Dillon, Daniel Hemric, Kevin Harvick, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Erik Jones.
In the final moments of practice, Cody Ware got loose during a qualifying run and slammed the wall off Turn 2. He will have to go to a backup car and start Sunday’s race from the rear of the field.
Martin Truex Jr. ended up with the fastest average lap speed (95.445 mph) among the drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps. Clint Bowyer was second, Kyle Busch third, Kevin Harvick and Aric Almirola completed the top-five in that category.
1
9
Chevrolet
68
19.413
97.543
2
88
Chevrolet
72
19.597
0.184
0.184
96.627
3
48
Chevrolet
44
19.600
0.187
0.003
96.612
4
3
Chevrolet
64
19.613
0.200
0.013
96.548
5
21
Ford
50
19.615
0.202
0.002
96.538
6
13
Chevrolet
79
19.629
0.216
0.014
96.470
7
8
Chevrolet
61
19.630
0.217
0.001
96.465
8
4
Ford
58
19.649
0.236
0.019
96.371
9
17
Ford
61
19.712
0.299
0.063
96.063
10
20
Toyota
73
19.758
0.345
0.046
95.840
11
19
Toyota
69
19.761
0.348
0.003
95.825
12
14
Ford
72
19.769
0.356
0.008
95.786
13
95
Toyota
58
19.769
0.356
0.000
95.786
14
10
Ford
82
19.790
0.377
0.021
95.685
15
11
Toyota
93
19.803
0.390
0.013
95.622
16
12
Ford
92
19.814
0.401
0.011
95.569
17
38
Ford
47
19.818
0.405
0.004
95.550
18
18
Toyota
62
19.819
0.406
0.001
95.545
19
41
Ford
78
19.825
0.412
0.006
95.516
20
47
Chevrolet
39
19.826
0.413
0.001
95.511
21
22
Ford
67
19.864
0.451
0.038
95.328
22
2
Ford
81
19.867
0.454
0.003
95.314
23
24
Chevrolet
66
19.902
0.489
0.035
95.146
24
42
Chevrolet
81
19.937
0.524
0.035
94.979
25
6
Ford
66
19.944
0.531
0.007
94.946
26
37
Chevrolet
64
19.971
0.558
0.027
94.817
27
1
Chevrolet
73
20.003
0.590
0.032
94.666
28
34
Ford
39
20.017
0.604
0.014
94.600
29
43
Chevrolet
37
20.058
0.645
0.041
94.406
30
36
Ford
57
20.077
0.664
0.019
94.317
31
15
Chevrolet
43
20.101
0.688
0.024
94.204
32
00
Chevrolet
34
20.341
0.928
0.240
93.093
33
52
Chevrolet
27
20.418
1.005
0.077
92.742
34
51
Chevrolet
34
20.511
1.098
0.093
92.321
35
77
Chevrolet
37
20.612
1.199
0.101
91.869