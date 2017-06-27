Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports extend contract through 2022

Hendrick Motorsports announced Tuesday that it has extended Chase Elliott‘s contract through the 2022 season.

“It means the world to me to be a part of this organization, and I couldn’t be happier,” Elliott said in a statement about the extension. “I wouldn’t want to drive for anybody else but Hendrick Motorsports. I am very proud to be where I am, and I definitely take it upon myself to work hard and make sure I do my part for the company as we move forward.”

Elliott’s previous contract ran through the 2018 season.

Elliott, who signed with Hendrick in February 2011 at the age of 15, is sixth in the Cup standings heading into Saturday night’s race at Daytona International Speedway on NBC.

The son of NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott was selected as the Cup rookie of the year last season after posting 10 top-five finishes and 17 top 10s. He also won two poles, including for the Daytona 500.

Elliott’s best finish this season is second at Michigan. He’s placed third at Las Vegas and Martinsville.

His extension is the second such deal that has taken a driver through the 2022 season. Team Penske announced in February that Joey Logano had signed a contact extension that goes beyond the 2022.

I am honored to call @TeamHendrick home for another 5 years. Thank you to all of those who make it go around every day, time to get to work! — Chase Elliott (@chaseelliott) June 27, 2017





