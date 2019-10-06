Chase Elliott exits early as No. 9 'blows up' at Dover

After just eight laps, Chase Elliott took the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet to pit road because, as he said on the radio, he thought the car was blowing up. After the team examined the vehicle on pit road, Elliott’s fears were confirmed and the crew wheeled the car to the garage.

Elliott, who won last week at the Charlotte road course and was the defending winner at this week’s race at Dover, went behind the wall and eventually his day was done with a 37th-place finish.

“Yeah I just had an engine failure of some sort,” Elliott told NBCSN in the garage. “Unfortunately, we don‘t really know what it was just yet. It just quit running. It didn‘t really seem like anything was off. We were just kind of making laps and then obviously had a failure. It‘s an unfortunate way to start this round for sure.”

Elliott entered the race in sixth place in the standings, 19 points above the cutline. Eight of the 12 playoff drivers will advance to the Round of 8 in two weeks following the elimination race at Kansas. Next weekend’s race is at Talladega where Elliott won in the spring.

“I assume we‘ll have to win one of these next few weeks,” Elliott said. “If you ever make it to Homestead, you‘re going to have to win down there. I guess it‘s a good opportunity to practice here these next few weeks.”