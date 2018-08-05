Chase Elliott gives Hendrick Motorsports 250th Cup win

Chase Elliott held off Martin Truex Jr. at Watkins Glen International Sunday and scored the 250th win for Hendrick Motorsports.

In addition to those wins, Hendrick owns 12 Cup titles.

Seventeen drivers have gone to Victory Lane for Rick Hendrick since Geoff Bodine first did it at Martinsville in 1984.

“On behalf of everyone at Chevrolet, I am extremely pleased to congratulate Rick and the entire Hendrick Motorsports family on this tremendous accomplishment of 250 race wins in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series,” said Jim Campbell, Chevrolet’s U.S. vice president of performance vehicles and motorsports in statement. “This major milestone is the result of years of passion, persistence, and teamwork to get the job done. We are especially proud of the fact that all 250 wins have been in Chevrolet race cars. Rick’s passion for the brand and dedication to putting Chevrolet in Victory Lane has been relentless. As a key partner and respected friend, we salute you.”

Here’s the complete list of Hendrick Cup winners.

Driver Wins

Jeff Gordon 93

Jimmie Johnson 83

Terry Labonte 12

Dale Earnhardt Jr. 9

Darrell Waltrip 9

Tim Richmond 9

Geoff Bodine 7

Kasey Kahne 6

Mark Martin 5

Kyle Busch 4

Ken Schrader 4

Ricky Rudd 4

Casey Mears 1

Brian Vickers 1

Joe Nemechek 1

Jerry Nadeau 1

Chase Elliott 1

How about that for @chaseelliott and @TeamHendrick!! Really cool to see for them they deserve it. Good day for us with an 8th first time here 👍🏼 — William Byron (@WilliamByron) August 5, 2018

