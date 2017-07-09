Chase Elliott: Finishing third at Kentucky ‘unexpected’ (VIDEO)

Chase Elliott said his third-place finish in Saturday’s Quaker State 400 was “unexpected.”

Elliott navigated an overtime finish to place third behind Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Larson at Kentucky Speedway. It’s his sixth top-five finish of the year.

He was the only Hendrick Motorsports driver to finish in the top 10. Jimmie Johnson and Kasey Kahne wrecked out of the race in the second stage.

“I felt like we executed the night well,” Elliott told NBCSN. “We had really good pit stops and made the most of a good car. We weren’t perfect, but we weren’t as good as Martin or Kyle I didn’t think, but made the most of what we had.”

The finish was Elliott’s third top five at a 1.5-mile track this season.

Watch the above video for the full interview.