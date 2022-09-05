Chase Elliott finishes last in Southern 500 after crash

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Chase Elliott will most likely will lose the points lead after crashing and finishing last in Sunday’s Southern 500.

Elliott lost control of his car on Lap 113 of the 367-lap playoff opener at Darlington Raceway and collected Chase Briscoe.

“Hit the wall there in Turn 2 and broke something in the right rear,” Elliott said after exiting the infield care center.

Elliott’s team attempted to repair the car. Earlier this week, NASCAR announced that the Damaged Vehicle Policy clock for repairs had been extended from six to 10 minutes to help teams make necessary repairs, but the damage was too severe on Elliott’s car and he was done for the race.

Elliott entered the race with a 15-point lead in the playoff standings. He will collect only one point Sunday, leaving him with 2,041 points going into next weekend’s playoff race at Kansas Speedway.

Asked what he’ll have to do the rest of the first round to advance, Elliott said: “Run better than we did today.”

Elliott started 23rd and fell back early in the race before climbing to as high as 12th. He was running 13th when he crashed.

This is the second year in a row he has been eliminated by a crash in the Southern 500. He finished 31st in last year’s race.

