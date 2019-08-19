Chase Elliott finishes fifth at Bristol Motor Speedway

Chase Elliott finished fifth in the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday. It’s Elliott’s eighth top-five finish of the season.

Denny Hamlin came away with the victory in the race, with Matt DiBenedetto finishing second, and Brad Keselowski crossing the finish line third.

Kyle Larson won Stage 1 with his teammate Kurt Busch finishing out front in Stage 2.

Elliott earned 46 points over the weekend, increasing his total to 757 on the season. He ranks No. 7 in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series overall standings.

The fifth-year driver did not pick up any playoff points this week and still is in search of his first playoff points of the season.

Elliott qualified in sixth position at 128.580 mph. He led once for a total of 33 laps, but relinquished the lead for good after Lap 163.

The Dawsonville, Georgia native has tallied five career victories, 40 top-five finishes and has placed in the top 10 in 68 races.

There were 39 cars in the field and the race endured eight cautions and 61 caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag, there were 23 lead changes.

With Hamlin driving his Camry to victory lane for Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota added 40 points to its season totals. Overall, Toyota ranks No. 1 with 877 points, followed by Ford in the No. 2 spot with 850. Chevrolet sits at No. 3 with 814 points on the season.

