Chase Elliott finishes 13th at Richmond Raceway

Chase Elliott finished 13th in the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway, adding 31 points to his season total.

Elliott now sits at No. 7 in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings with 2088 points. He’s posted nine top-five finishes in 2019.

Martin Truex Jr. took the checkered flag in the race, with Kyle Busch finishing second, and Denny Hamlin placing third. Brad Keselowski took fourth place, followed by Ryan Newman to round out the top five.

Truex came away victorious in Stage 1, and Busch took Stage 2.

Elliott qualified in third position at 126.174 mph. The fifth-year driver has earned five career victories, 42 top-five finishes and has placed in the top 10 in 71 races.

Elliott battled 37 other cars in the field and the race saw five cautions and 32 caution laps. There were six lead changes before the checkered flag.

With Truex finishing out front in Joe Gibbs Racing’s Camry, Toyota added 40 points to its season totals. Overall, Toyota ranks No. 1 with 1028 points, followed by Ford in the No. 2 spot with 991. Chevrolet sits at No. 3 with 947 points on the season.

