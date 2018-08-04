Chase Elliott fastest in final Cup practice at Watkins Glen

Chase Elliott was fastest in the final practice for Sunday’s Cup race at Watkins Glen International (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC).

Elliott posted a top speed of 124.520 mph in the final minute of the session.

Elliott bested Denny Hamlin (124.365 mph), Aric Almirola (123.979), William Byron (123.977) and Michael McDowell (123.911).

Defending race winner Martin Truex Jr. was 10th fastest (123.457).

AJ Allmendinger was 27th fastest (122.031).

Kyle Larson recorded the most laps in the session with 35 and was 25th on the speed chart.

Kyle Busch had the best 10-lap average at 122.345 mph. Elliott was second at 122.334 mph.

Click here for the speed chart.