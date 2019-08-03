Chase Elliott fastest in final Cup practice at Watkins Glen

Chase Elliott was fastest in the final Cup Series practice session for Sunday’s race at Watkins Glen International.

Elliott, the defending Watkins Glen winner, posted a top speed of 126.901 mph in the final moments of the session.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Martin Truex Jr. was second (125.418 mph) followed by Matt DiBenedetto (125.391), Michael McDowell (125.259) and Kyle Busch (125.074).

MORE: Friday 5: Chase Elliott too busy to relish in Watkins Glen win

Busch recorded the most laps in the session with 30 and had the best 10-lap average at 124.535 mph.

DiBenedetto’s top five speed comes after he finished fourth at Sonoma Raceway in June and fifth at New Hampshire Motor Speedway two weeks ago.

There were two minor incidents in the session. Daniel Suarez missed the bus stop late in the session and ran through the grass next to the turn.

Busch made contact with the No. 51 of Cody Ware, which caused damage to the right rear of Ware’s car.

Qualifying is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET on NBCSN after the Xfinity Series race.

Click here for the practice report.