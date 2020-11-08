Chase Elliott failed pre-race inspection before NASCAR championship at Phoenix

Chase Elliott’s car failed pre-race technical inspection twice ahead of today’s NASCAR championship event at Phoenix.

Elliott is competing in the championship race for the first time as a final four driver in the Cup Series. The Hendrick Motorsports driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet will have to start at the rear of the field. His car passed inspection on the third time through, so no other penalties will be issued to the team.

Elliott was slated to start on the pole for the race and is coming off a win at Martinsville in the Round of 8.

Sunday’s championship race begins at 3 p.m. ET. The other Championship 4 drivers are Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski and Denny Hamlin.