Chase Elliott sweeps stage wins at Las Vegas

Chase Elliott took the lead from an off-cycle Ricky Stenhouse Jr. with 15 laps to go and never looked back, claiming the Stage 2 victory for his second stage win of the race Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The driver of the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet has now picked up three of the first four available stage wins to open 2020 after winning Stage 1 of last week’s Daytona 500. He led 55 laps through two stages in the Las Vegas race.

Christopher Bell spun off Turn 2 with one lap to go in the stage, bringing out the caution and ending Stage 2.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

MORE: Full Las Vegas Stage 2 results

The reigning NMPA Most Popular Driver was followed by Ryan Blaney in the No. 12 Team Penske Ford, along with Martin Truex Jr. (No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota), William Byron (No. 24 HMS Chevy) and Joey Logano (No. 22 Penske Ford) to round out the top five.

Kevin Harvick assumed the lead off the stage-opening restart before ceding to Elliott shortly after on Lap 103. Harvick has led a race-high 74 laps and was sixth in the stage.

Stenhouse picked up 22 laps led but finished the stage in 21st.

Kyle Busch, who technically started on the pole after qualifying was rained out but a penalty forced him to the rear, was 10th in the stage.

Finish Driver Team Points 1 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports 10 2 Ryan Blaney Team Penske 9 3 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing 8 4 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports 7 5 Joey Logano Team Penske 6 6 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing 5 7 Jimmie Johnson Hendrick Motorsports 4 8 Kyle Larson Chip Ganassi Racing 3 9 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports 2 10 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing 1

Chase Elliott emerges late for Stage 1 win

Chase Elliott scored his second Stage 1 win in as many weeks, overtaking Kevin Harvick for the lead on Lap 67 of Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Story continues

The Hendrick Motorsports’ No. 9 Chevrolet driver led the final 14 laps of the stage, adding his second stage win of the season after snagging one in last week’s Daytona 500.

MORE: Full Las Vegas Stage 1 results

Harvick, who started third in the race, led a race-high 59 laps in the stage and finished third. Joe Gibbs Racing’s Martin Truex Jr., the most recent Las Vegas winner, snuck into second place in the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, followed by Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney in fourth and his teammate, Joey Logano, in fifth to round out the top five.

Daniel Suarez, finally seeing race action in his No. 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing Toyota after missing the Daytona 500, stalled on the opening lap to immediately bring out the caution after the green flag flew.

The only other yellow came with a competition caution on Lap 25 after rain washed away most of the racing at the track Saturday.

Ross Chastain, filling in for No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing driver Ryan Newman, placed 10th in the stage.