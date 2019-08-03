Chase Elliott earns Watkins Glen pole over William Byron
Elliott earned his first career win in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series last season at the Glen and will start on the pole for Sunday’s Go Bowling at The Glen as he attempts his second consecutive win at the road course.
Elliott was fastest in both qualifying sessions, topping the final 10-minute session with an average lap speed of 127.297 mph.
William Byron ended up second (127.144 mph) and Kyle Busch was third (126.976 mph). Martin Truex Jr. was fourth and Kyle Larson completed the top-five.
The pole is Elliott’s third this season and seventh of his career. It’s his first pole at a road course.
“In practice it was so hard to tell but today I felt like throughout practice we were able to have decent pace for a handful of laps and I felt like we needed to work on our long-run pace,” Elliott said.
“Obviously, that’s the biggest question going into tomorrow. It’s really important to have long-run speed. Qualifying well is a big thing here. It’s going to be a hard thing to do to pass those top five or six guys, so to be among that crowd is key.
“Having a nice pit road selection to pit somewhere by yourself and try to eliminate as many mistakes as possible is the goal. We just need to have a really good day.”
Rounding out the top 12 starters are Denny Hamlin, Kurt Busch, Jimmie Johnson, Aric Almirola, Brad Keselowski, Michael McDowell and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Round 1
Elliott led the way in the first 15-minute session with an average lap speed of 126.720 mph.
Truex was second (126.682 mph) and Kyle Busch was third (126.580 mph). Hamlin was third and Byron rounded out the top-five.
Also advancing to the final round were Keselowski, Kurt Busch, Johnson, Larson, McDowell, Stenhouse and Almirola.
Erik Jones went out early in the session but blew a tire on his first run and his No. 20 Toyota came to a stop on the track.
Among those who also failed to advance were Clint Bowyer, Kevin Harvick, Alex Bowman, Joey Logano, Ryan Newman and Austin Dillon.
1
9
Chevrolet
1'09.287
127.297
2
24
Chevrolet
1'09.370
0.083
127.144
3
18
Toyota
1'09.462
0.175
126.976
4
19
Toyota
1'09.525
0.238
126.861
5
42
Chevrolet
1'09.570
0.283
126.779
6
11
Toyota
1'09.599
0.312
126.726
7
1
Chevrolet
1'09.834
0.547
126.300
8
48
Chevrolet
1'09.931
0.644
126.124
9
10
Ford
1'10.040
0.753
125.928
10
2
Ford
1'10.041
0.754
125.926
11
34
Ford
1'10.229
0.942
125.589
12
17
Ford
1'10.550
1.263
125.018
13
14
Ford
1'10.215
0.928
125.614
14
20
Toyota
1'10.230
0.943
125.587
15
4
Ford
1'10.273
0.986
125.511
16
37
Chevrolet
1'10.276
0.989
125.505
17
88
Chevrolet
1'10.278
0.991
125.502
18
41
Ford
1'10.308
1.021
125.448
19
12
Ford
1'10.340
1.053
125.391
20
95
Toyota
1'10.352
1.065
125.370
21
22
Ford
1'10.374
1.087
125.330
22
21
Ford
1'10.467
1.180
125.165
23
8
Chevrolet
1'10.785
1.498
124.603
24
96
Toyota
1'10.811
1.524
124.557
25
6
Ford
1'10.858
1.571
124.474
26
36
Ford
1'10.866
1.579
124.460
27
13
Chevrolet
1'10.933
1.646
124.343
28
3
Chevrolet
1'11.065
1.778
124.112
29
47
Chevrolet
1'11.270
1.983
123.755
30
43
Chevrolet
1'11.390
2.103
123.547
31
38
Ford
1'11.557
2.270
123.258
32
15
Chevrolet
1'11.772
2.485
122.889
33
32
Ford
1'11.868
2.581
122.725
34
00
Chevrolet
1'12.364
3.077
121.884
35
51
Chevrolet
1'13.234
3.947
120.436
36
52
Chevrolet
1'13.266
3.979
120.383
37
77
Chevrolet
1'16.271
6.984
115.640