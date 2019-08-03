Chase Elliott earns Watkins Glen pole over William Byron

Jim Utter
Motorsport

Elliott earned his first career win in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series last season at the Glen and will start on the pole for Sunday’s Go Bowling at The Glen as he attempts his second consecutive win at the road course.

Elliott was fastest in both qualifying sessions, topping the final 10-minute session with an average lap speed of 127.297 mph.

William Byron ended up second (127.144 mph) and Kyle Busch was third (126.976 mph). Martin Truex Jr. was fourth and Kyle Larson completed the top-five.

The pole is Elliott’s third this season and seventh of his career. It’s his first pole at a road course. 

“In practice it was so hard to tell but today I felt like throughout practice we were able to have decent pace for a handful of laps and I felt like we needed to work on our long-run pace,” Elliott said.

“Obviously, that’s the biggest question going into tomorrow. It’s really important to have long-run speed. Qualifying well is a big thing here. It’s going to be a hard thing to do to pass those top five or six guys, so to be among that crowd is key. 

“Having a nice pit road selection to pit somewhere by yourself and try to eliminate as many mistakes as possible is the goal. We just need to have a really good day.”

Rounding out the top 12 starters are Denny Hamlin, Kurt Busch, Jimmie Johnson, Aric Almirola, Brad Keselowski, Michael McDowell and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Round 1 

Elliott led the way in the first 15-minute session with an average lap speed of 126.720 mph.

Truex was second (126.682 mph) and Kyle Busch was third (126.580 mph). Hamlin was third and Byron rounded out the top-five.

Also advancing to the final round were Keselowski, Kurt Busch, Johnson, Larson, McDowell, Stenhouse and Almirola.

Erik Jones went out early in the session but blew a tire on his first run and his No. 20 Toyota came to a stop on the track. 

Among those who also failed to advance were Clint Bowyer, Kevin Harvick, Alex Bowman, Joey Logano, Ryan Newman and Austin Dillon.

1

9

United States
United States

 Chase Elliott 

 

Chevrolet

1'09.287

 

127.297

2

24

United States
United States

 William Byron 

 

Chevrolet

1'09.370

0.083

127.144

3

18

United States
United States

 Kyle Busch 

 

Toyota

1'09.462

0.175

126.976

4

19

United States
United States

 Martin Truex Jr. 

 

Toyota

1'09.525

0.238

126.861

5

42

United States
United States

 Kyle Larson 

 

Chevrolet

1'09.570

0.283

126.779

6

11

United States
United States

 Denny Hamlin 

 

Toyota

1'09.599

0.312

126.726

7

1

United States
United States

 Kurt Busch 

 

Chevrolet

1'09.834

0.547

126.300

8

48

United States
United States

 Jimmie Johnson 

 

Chevrolet

1'09.931

0.644

126.124

9

10

United States
United States

 Aric Almirola 

 

Ford

1'10.040

0.753

125.928

10

2

United States
United States

 Brad Keselowski 

 

Ford

1'10.041

0.754

125.926

11

34

United States
United States

 Michael McDowell 

 

Ford

1'10.229

0.942

125.589

12

17

United States
United States

 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 

 

Ford

1'10.550

1.263

125.018

13

14

United States
United States

 Clint Bowyer 

 

Ford

1'10.215

0.928

125.614

14

20

United States
United States

 Erik Jones 

 

Toyota

1'10.230

0.943

125.587

15

4

United States
United States

 Kevin Harvick 

 

Ford

1'10.273

0.986

125.511

16

37

United States
United States

 Chris Buescher 

 

Chevrolet

1'10.276

0.989

125.505

17

88

United States
United States

 Alex Bowman 

 

Chevrolet

1'10.278

0.991

125.502

18

41

Mexico
Mexico

 Daniel Suarez 

 

Ford

1'10.308

1.021

125.448

19

12

United States
United States

 Ryan Blaney 

 

Ford

1'10.340

1.053

125.391

20

95

United States
United States

 Matt DiBenedetto 

 

Toyota

1'10.352

1.065

125.370

21

22

United States
United States

 Joey Logano 

 

Ford

1'10.374

1.087

125.330

22

21

United States
United States

 Paul Menard 

 

Ford

1'10.467

1.180

125.165

23

8

United States
United States

 Daniel Hemric 

 

Chevrolet

1'10.785

1.498

124.603

24

96

United States
United States

 Parker Kligerman 

 

Toyota

1'10.811

1.524

124.557

25

6

United States
United States

 Ryan Newman 

 

Ford

1'10.858

1.571

124.474

26

36

United States
United States

 Matt Tifft 

 

Ford

1'10.866

1.579

124.460

27

13

United States
United States

 Ty Dillon 

 

Chevrolet

1'10.933

1.646

124.343

28

3

United States
United States

 Austin Dillon 

 

Chevrolet

1'11.065

1.778

124.112

29

47

United States
United States

 Ryan Preece 

 

Chevrolet

1'11.270

1.983

123.755

30

43

United States
United States

 Darrell Wallace Jr. 

 

Chevrolet

1'11.390

2.103

123.547

31

38

United States
United States

 David Ragan 

 

Ford

1'11.557

2.270

123.258

32

15

United States
United States

 Ross Chastain 

 

Chevrolet

1'11.772

2.485

122.889

33

32

United States
United States

 Corey Lajoie 

 

Ford

1'11.868

2.581

122.725

34

00

United States
United States

 Landon Cassill 

 

Chevrolet

1'12.364

3.077

121.884

35

51

United States
United States

 Cody Ware 

 

Chevrolet

1'13.234

3.947

120.436

36

52

United States
United States

 Josh Bilicki 

 

Chevrolet

1'13.266

3.979

120.383

37

77

United States
United States

 Reed Sorenson 

 

Chevrolet

1'16.271

6.984

115.640

