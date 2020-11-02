Chase Elliott earns spot in Championship 4

Martinsville Speedway hosted all three NASCAR premier series for the final elimination race in the Round of 8. The field is now trimmed down to the top four drivers in each series who will battle in out for their respective Championship title this coming weekend at Phoenix Raceway.

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sun, Nov 1, Xfinity 500 - Martinsville Speedway - 500 laps.

- Brad Keselowski (#2 Ford Mustang) started from the pole in Sunday’s event. Martin Truex Jr. (#19 Toyota Camry) shared the front row in the P2 spot. #88 Alex Bowman, #11 Denny Hamlin, #1 Kurt Busch, #4 Kevin Harvick, #22 Joey Logano, #9 Chase Elliott, #18 Kyle Busch and #12 Ryan Blaney, respectively formed the rest of the top-10 in the lineup.

- Chase Elliott (#9 Chevrolet Camaro) scored his 10th victory in 185 NCS races and raced his way into a shot at the 2020 NCS Championship. This is his 4th victory and 21st top-10 finish in 2020. It is his 1st victory and 6th top-10 finish in 11 races at Martinsville. Ryan Blaney (2nd) posted his 6th top-10 finish in 10 Martinsville races and his 16th top-10 finish in 2020. Joey Logano (3rd) earned his 12th top-10 finish in 24 races at Martinsville. Cole Custer (13th) was the highest finishing Sunoco Rookie of the Year (ROTY) contender. Polesitter Brad Keselowski led 3 laps and finished 4th. Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski and Denny Hamlin advance to the Championship 4 round. Next (season-ending): Sun, Nov 8, NASCAR Cup Series Championship - Phoenix Raceway - 312 laps.

CUP Championship 4:

1. Joey Logano

2. Chase Elliott

3. Brad Keselowski

4. Denny Hamlin

NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS)

Sat, Oct 31, Draft Top 250 - Martinsville Speedway - 250 laps.

- Austin Cindric (#22 Ford Mustang) started from the pole in Saturday’s event. Noah Gragson (#9 Chevrolet Camaro) shared the front row in the P2 spot. #11 Justin Haley, #10 Ross Chastain, #98 Chase Briscoe, #7 Justin Allgaier, #19 Brendon Jones, #8 Jeb Burton, #39 Ryan Sieg and #20 Harrison Burton, respectively formed the rest of the top-10 in the lineup.

- Harrison Burton (#20 Toyota Supra) scored his 4th victory in 42 NXS races. Making his series debut at Martinsville Speedway, it is his 4th victory and 21st top-10 finish in 2020. Justin Allgaier (2nd) posted his 1st top-10 finish in his series debut at Martinsville and his 18th top-10 finish in 2020. Noah Gragson (3rd) earned his 1st top-10 finish in his series debut at Martinsville. Polesitter Austin Cindric led 42 laps and finished 10th. Chase Briscoe, Justin Allgaier, Justin Haley and Austin Cindric advance to the Championship 4 round. Next (season-ending): Sat, Nov 7, Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200 - Phoenix Raceway - 200 laps.

NXS Championship 4:

1. Chase Briscoe

2. Justin Allgaier

3. Justin Haley

4. Austin Cindric

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (GOT)

Fri, Oct 30, NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 - Martinsville Speedway - 200 laps.

- Sheldon Creed (#2 Chevrolet Silverado) started from the pole in Friday’s event. Zane Smith (#21 Chevrolet Silverado) shared the front row in the P2 spot. #16 Austin Hill, #23 Brett Moffitt, #88 Matt Crafton, #26 Tyler Ankrum, #99 Ben Rhodes, #98 Grant Enfinger, #51 Brandon Jones and #4 Raphael Lessard, respectively formed the rest of the top-10 in the lineup.

- Grant Enfinger (#98 Ford F-150) scored his 6th victory in 106 GOT races.This is his 4th victory and 13th top-10 finish in 2020. It is his 1st victory and 4th top-10 finish in nine races at Martinsville. Ben Rhodes (2nd) posted his 5th top-10 finish in 11 Martinsville races and his 13th top-10 finish in 2020. Zane Smith (3rd), the highest finishing ROTY, earned his 1st top-10 finish in his series track debut at Martinsville. Sheldon Creed, Brett Moffitt, Grant Enfinger and Zane Smith have advanced to the Championship 4 round. Next (season-ending): Fri, Nov 6, Lucas Oil 150 - Phoenix Raceway - 150 laps.

GOT Championship 4:

1. Sheldon Creed

2. Grant Enfinger

3. Brett Moffitt

4. Zane Smith

NASCAR Feeder Series

ARCA Menards Series:

2020 ARCA Menards Series Champion: Bret Holmes

2020 Bounty Rookie of the Year: Hailie Deegan

ARCA Menards East:

2020 ARCA Menards East Champion: Sam Mayer

2020 Bounty Rookie of the Year: Ty Gibbs