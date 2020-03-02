Chase Elliott drives No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro to fourth-place finish at Auto Club Speedway

Chase Elliott finished fourth in the Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway Sunday.

Elliott’s top five finish added 40 points to his season total.

Elliott qualified in 13th position at 177.844 mph. The sixth-year driver has earned six career victories, with 45 top-five finishes and 75 results inside the top 10.

The fourth-place result on Sunday was the first time Elliott has cracked the top five at Auto Club Speedway. It also marks his third top-10 finish at Auto Club.

The Dawsonville, Georgia native’s starting and finishing positions compared favorably to his career averages, starting one spot higher than his career mark of 14 and completing the race 12 places ahead of his 16 career average finish.

Elliott’s fourth-place finish came against a field of 38 drivers. The race endured three cautions and 13 caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag there were 16 lead changes.

Alex Bowman secured the win in the race, followed by Kyle Busch in second place and Kurt Busch in third place. Elliott took fourth in front of Brad Keselowski’s No. 5 finish.

After Bowman won the first stage, Ryan Blaney drove the No. 12 car to victory in Stage 2.

