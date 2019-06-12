Chase Elliott to drive Bill Elliott’s 1981 scheme in Southern 500

Chase Elliott will once again drive a paint scheme used by his father in this year’s Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver will boast the scheme that Bill Elliott drove in 1981. That year he won his first Cup pole in the spring race at Darlington, the CRC Chemicals Rebel 500.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Via Hendrick Motorsports

Bill drove a No. 9 Ford Thunderbird owned by his father, George Elliott. He placed fourth in the race for his second career top five.

It was the last year Bill drove for his father.

The NASCAR Hall of Famer would go on to earn five Cup wins at Darlington, five poles and a career-best 22 top fives.

While Chase Elliott has one Xfinity Series win at Darlington, he has only one top five in four Cup starts on the “Lady in Black.”

This will be the third time Chase Elliott will have a scheme of his father’s for the Throwback Weekend.

In 2015, his scheme was based on the Coors car Bill Elliott drove in 1985, the year he won the “Winston Million,” an effort capped off by a win in the Southern 500.

In 2017, Chase’s car was based on the scheme Bill had in his first Cup start in 1976 at Rockingham Speedway.

Excited to run this @NAPAKnowHow scheme at Darlington this year. This was based off the last car that my dad ran for my grandad’s team. #di9 #FamilyTradition pic.twitter.com/nMlDAM8tM3 — Chase Elliott (@chaseelliott) June 12, 2019



