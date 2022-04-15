Chase Elliott does a 360, keeps going at Bristol
Chase Elliott spins, but keeps going during the first NASCAR Cup Series practice on the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Watch Ben Rhodes burn it down in the dirt before making his way to Victory Lane at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Carson Hocevar expresses disappointment after finishing second in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Daniel Suárez spins in the No. 99, losing his sixth-place position in the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying heat at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Gilbert's first TD!
Corey LaJoie gets sideways in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race and causes pile up at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway (⏰ 7 p.m. ET | 📺 FOX | 📻 PRN, SiriusXM) Everything you need to know for NASCAR’s second-ever Cup Series dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway, the ninth regular-season event of the 2022 campaign. Race-day info 📝 Where: Bristol, Tennessee Approximate start time: 7 p.m. ET […]
Kevin Harvick expresses his frustration with how the dirt track at Bristol Motor Speedway was prepared before the start of Sunday's NASCAR Cup race.
The New Orleans Breakers get a 23-17 season-opening win with a familiar face at quarterback
A week after Scottie Scheffler credited his wife for helping him win the Masters, Jordan Spieth’s wife, Annie, played a role in her husband’s win Sunday at the RBC Heritage.
Check out what NASCAR Cup Series drivers had to say after an eventful race on the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway on Easter Sunday.
Kyle Busch claimed the 60th win of his NASCAR Cup Series career after Tyler Reddick was spun for the lead by Chase Briscoe in the final lap at Bristol.
Check out how much money each player earned this week in Hilton Head.
Home plate umpire Jeff Nelson missed quite a few calls on Saturday.
Kyle Busch breaks down the end of the race after he claims surprise Bristol win after Chase Briscoe and Tyler Reddick spin out on final lap.
Dylan Frittelli thought he had made the par of his life. As it turns out, it ended up being the double bogey of his life.
The Birmingham Stallions won and Donald Payne had 19 tackles to highlight the new USFL's opening weekend.
Formula 1 latest news, rumours and updates plus all the build-up to the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
Jeff Fisher had Twitter buzzing with his backwards hat and hoodie outfit, despite losing his USFL coaching debut
Jordan Spieth has returned to the top 10 of the Official World Golf Ranking after his win Sunday at Harbour Town.