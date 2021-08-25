Chase Elliott documentary debuts on Peacock today

Dale Earnhardt Jr. goes behind the scenes with reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott in the documentary “Chase” that debuts today on Peacock, NBC’s streaming service.

“Who is this guy?” Earnhardt asks in the documentary. “In this moment, he’s … the champion of the NASCAR Cup Series. But I want to go beyond that to see how he grew up from a little kid following his dad up and down pit road to the next big thing in racing to the man holding that (championship) trophy.”

Earnhardt joins Elliott in Dawsonville, Georgia, to learn more about the an area that produced father and son NASCAR champions.

“We just had some casual conversations,” Elliott told NBC Sports. “I think that was probably the best part about it. We were really just having a conversation. There were cameras involved, but it was a very candid, casual talk for really all day, and I think people will recognize that and see it when you watch the finished product.”

Among the people who also talk to Earnhardt are Elliott’s parents, Bill and Cindy.

Elliott said he’s learned much from his father through the years.

“There’s not been a lot of times where one quote has really changed my life but certainly watching someone live day to day, or how someone treated someone, or how someone works in their professional environment (has),” Elliott said of his father.

“How they can separate their professional life with their home life and be successful in both. I feel like the best way to learn is by example.

“As a kid, you see those things. You notice those things, and they absolutely shape your own thoughts and opinions based on what you grow up seeing.”

While much of the focus is on Elliott’s father, Elliott said his mother has been as important in his growth.

“My mom has had just as large an impact and has put in a lot of work,” Elliott told NBC Sports. “She’s put a lot of effort in behind the scenes to help in many, many different ways. I feel like the biggest thing with her, she’s always setting a good example, really, I feel like, at the end of the day for me.

Story continues

“Always just wants to make sure your heart and head is in the right place. That’s always been the case. I feel like that is most moms. My mom is no different. She just wants what is best for me. She’s always been there and has put in a lot of work to help me get to where I’m at.”

To watch Peacock, download the Peacock app on your device or head directly to PeacockTV.com and enter your email address to create a Peacock account. Peacock also features the two seasons of “Lost Speedways” with Earnhardt.

“Chase” will air from 5-6 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN, preceding coverage of that night’s Cup regular-season finale at Daytona (7 p.m. ET on NBC).

Read more about NASCAR

Early odds list Denny Hamlin as heavy PointsBet favorite for Daytona NASCAR Power Rankings: Top 4 unchanged after Michigan Daytona entry lists for Cup, Xfinity

Chase Elliott documentary debuts on Peacock today originally appeared on NBCSports.com