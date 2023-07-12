Chase Elliott to compete in Xfinity Series race at Pocono

NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott is set to make his return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series on July 22 at Pocono Raceway, Hendrick Motorsports announced Wednesday.

Elliott, the 2014 Xfinity title winner, will drive the No. 17 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet in the Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 set for that Saturday evening (5:30 p.m. ET, USA Network, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, NBC Sports App).

The start will be Elliott’s first in the Xfinity Series since a one-race appearance in 2021 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road course, where he finished fourth driving for JR Motorsports. The Dawsonville, Georgia, native owns five wins, 34 top fives and 66 top 10s in 82 Xfinity starts. Elliott’s lone series start at Pocono resulted in a runner-up finish in 2018 for GMS Racing.

The 2021 Cup champion and five-time most popular driver is the defending winner of the Cup race at Pocono Raceway and earned his lone ARCA Menards Series victory at the 2.5-mile triangular track in 2013.