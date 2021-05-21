Chase Elliott breaks down COTA’s treacherous turn 1
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Chase Elliott sits down with NASCAR.com to talk about the tight confines and risk of driving too hard into Turn 1 at Circuit of The Americas.
Chase Elliott sits down with NASCAR.com to talk about the tight confines and risk of driving too hard into Turn 1 at Circuit of The Americas.
With Japan in the midst of a COVID surge, many are calling for the Summer Olympics to be cancelled. But does Tokyo even have the power to do so?
McLaren cares so much about appearance that the team missed track time before its bungled 2019 Indianapolis 500 attempt because the car's paint scheme didn't precisely match its signature papaya orange shade. The team collaborated with high-end streetwear brand Undefeated for the Indianapolis 500 car that Felix Rosenqvist will be driving Tuesday for Arrow McLaren SP when preparations begin at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
At BetMGM, the fight is a pick’em, with each man at -110.
Edson Barboza recalls his bizarre-looking, delayed knockout of Shane Burgos at UFC 262.
South Carolina coastal layout Kiawah Island plays host to this week's USPGA Championship and could play as the longest course in major championship history. It promises to be a stiff test if the breeze picks up off the Atlantic ocean but how does it compare with the rest of the world's toughest courses? James Corrigan picks the 10 tracks which give the world's best sleepless nights. 10. Augusta National (Georgia. Masters: 1934-present) Next to Muirfield and perhaps Turnberry, the home of The Masters is the best course on the majors rota. When it was soft last November, Dustin Johnson made it look far too compliant with his record 20-under winning total. The faster conditions last month kept Hideki Matsuyama to 10-under. Demanding, unique and stunningly beautiful. 9. Royal Birkdale (Eng. Open: 1954, ’61, ’65, ’71, ’76, ’83, ’91, ’98. 2008, ’17) The best course in England is also the toughest if Mother Nature is in a links type of mood. Rolling through the dunes, the layout offers the complete challenge and the fact its Open winners include Palmer, Watson, Trevino, Harrington and Spieth - from a TV transport compound in 2017 - is no coincidence. If a links can be described as fair then this is it. Until the wind gets up and the rain plays tag-team like it did in 2008. Then it is cruel. 8. Olympic Club (San Fran. US Open: 1955, ’66, ’87, 98, 2012) The Lake Course in San Francisco staged the 1955 US Open, which many believe presented the toughest post-war major challenge. Little-known Jack Fleck famously shocked Ben Hogan that week, prevailing in a 36-hole play-off after both finished the regulation 72 holes in seven-over. The rough can be brutal, which is a problem as the fairways are tight. The slick, undulating greens only add to the torture. 7. Shinnecock Hills (NY. US Open: 1896, 1986, ’95, 2004, ’18) This brilliant Long Island layout really does need tricking up as the USGA stupidly did on the weekend of the 2004 US Open. Annoyed with the comparatively low scores of the first rounds, the officials neglected to water the greens and lost them, the par three seventh proving particularly farcical. If it is windy, then be prepared to be attacked from all directions.
Daiana Torquato knows she's in for a battle when her and Karina Rodriguez vie for the top spot at 125 pounds.
Cantona won four league titles in five seasons at United, scoring 70 goals in 156 league appearances for the Old Trafford club. The Frenchman, who also won the 1991-92 First Division title with Leeds United, retired in May 1997 aged 30.
Two days after winning the title, Charles Oliveira proudly brought UFC gold back to the favela where he grew up in Brazil.
In a script seemingly written in Hollywood, the highly-anticipated undisputed fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury took another wild and unexpected turn with an arbitrator ruling that Deontay Wilder was owed a third fight against Fury.
Swiatek, who turns 20 at the end of the month, demolished former world number one Karolina Pliskova 6-0 6-0 on Sunday in Rome to win her first WTA 1000 title and climbed six spots to number nine in the world on Monday. "It is pretty crazy and I'm really proud of myself that I'm actually starting to be more consistent, because that was my goal from the beginning," Swiatek told reporters. Swiatek went from being a largely unknown teenager to acquiring celebrity status in October when she became Poland's first Grand Slam singles champion and the youngest woman to win the title since Monica Seles in 1992.
Baffert and his horses are banned from several lucrative NY races, including the third leg of the Triple Crown.
Aluko, who made 102 appearances for England and played in three World Cups and two European Championships, was previously director of women's soccer at English side Aston Villa. "This is an incredible opportunity to help write Angel City's first chapter and to build a team that is people-focused and admired by players and fans all over the world," said the 34-year-old, who played for Chelsea and Juventus among other teams. In July, the NWSL said it had awarded the exclusive rights to bring a team to Los Angeles to a group of founders that included actress Natalie Portman, tennis great Serena Williams and more than a dozen former U.S. women's national team players.
Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said he was prepared to "climb Mount Everest" again to keep the Grand Slam at Melbourne Park next year after a report said it might have to be moved. State broadcaster ABC reported on Monday a government forecast that Australia's borders would be closed until mid-2022 could force the relocation of the tournament to Dubai or Doha as players would not be prepared to undergo quarantine again. Tiley, who oversaw the strict 14-day quarantine of players and officials to get this year's Australian Open played against huge odds, said there were no plans to relocate the 2022 tournament.
Detroit right-hander Spencer Turnbull pitched the fifth no-hitter of the season Tuesday, leading the Tigers past the host Seattle Mariners 5-0. Turnbull (3-2) walked two and struck out nine. The Mariners were no-hit for the second time this month, as the Baltimore Orioles' John Means accomplished the feat on May 5 in Seattle.
The Serbian, who will turn 34 this week, came back from a set and a break down to beat world number five Stefanos Tsitsipas in his rain-hit quarter-final on Saturday before returning to court later in the day to overcome Lorenzo Sonego. But he fell 7-5 1-6 6-3 to his great rival Nadal on Sunday. "I was happy to play him because of the fine-tuning for Roland Garros ... That doesn't get bigger of a challenge on clay than playing Rafa in finals," Djokovic told reporters, adding that he was very pleased with the fight he showed.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Stephen Curry lifted his jersey to celebrate Baron Davis-style in an ode to that old ''We Believe'' Warriors playoff team of more than a decade ago. Curry became the oldest scoring champion since Michael Jordan at age 35 in 1998, finishing with 46 points as Golden State held off the Memphis Grizzlies 113-101 on Sunday in a regular-season finale that determined the play-in tournament's eighth and ninth spots. ''Shoutout to Baron Davis,'' Curry said - and BD might say the same for Steph.
Justin Fields is a rookie QB one respected sports card analyst will be investing in.
See who Michael Chandler should fight next after falling short of the lightweight title against Charles Oliveira in the UFC 262 headliner.
Sunday’s Drydene 400 marked just the fourth time in NASCAR Cup Series history that the top four finishers all came from the same organization, with Alex Bowman leading the charge for the Hendrick Motorsports fleet at Dover International Speedway. RELATED: Official results | At-track photos: Dover It has been a rare occurrence, happening only twice in […]
Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) with a deep 3 vs the Memphis Grizzlies, 05/16/2021