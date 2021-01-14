Chase Elliott has a ‘blast’ in Chili Bowl debut

Chase Elliott didn’t advance to the A-main Wednesday night at the Chili Bowl Nationals, but the reigning Cup champion said he “had a blast” racing a midget car on the dirt.

Former NASCAR Truck Series driver Rico Abreu won Wednesday’s A-main. Alex Bright was second.

Elliott was among a number of drivers with NASCAR connections who raced Wednesday night. The Chili Bowl Nationals goes through Saturday night in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Elliott, competing in his first Chili Bowl Nationals, finished fourth in his heat race and placed seventh in his qualifying race. He finished eighth in his B-main and did not advance to the A-main. Elliott was running fifth in the B-main when he spun after contact with another car. He had to restart at the back of the 16-car field and claimed eight spots before the checkered flag waved.

Elliott will compete again on Saturday in the F-main, a precursor to the E-, D-, C-, B- and A-mains.

Had a blast tonight, learning a lot here at the @cbnationals! Looking forward to Saturday! — Chase Elliott (@chaseelliott) January 14, 2021

Ryan Newman also raced Wednesday. He was sixth in his heat and placed second in the C-main to advance to the B-main. Newman finished eighth in the B-main and did not advance to the A-main.

Brett Moffitt finished 18th in the A-main Wednesday. He was second in his heat race and seventh in his qualifying race. Moffitt placed fourth in the B-main, earning the last transfer spot to the A-main. It was a nice recovery after he flipped in hot laps before the races.

Whoa… @Brett_Moffitt goes for a series of close calls before getting upside down and hit heavily in the side. Brett is OK! @cbnationals Watch LIVE: https://t.co/WnpotL7nyB Live Coverage Presented By @Lucas_Oil pic.twitter.com/Vi6V7t6uem — FloRacing (@FloRacing) January 13, 2021

Jake Swanson, driving a midget owned by Alex Bowman, finished seventh in the A-main. ARCA Menards Seres West driver Gio Scelzi was 10th in the A-main.

Here’s when other drivers with NASCAR connections are scheduled to compete this week in the Chili Bowl:

