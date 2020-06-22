Chase Elliott, Austin Dillon out after wreck in final stage at Talladega

Chase Elliott, the defending race winner, and Austin Dillon were eliminated a two-car wreck with 55 laps left in Monday’s Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway.

The incident occurred on the backstretch while Elliott was running in the top five.

Elliott was receiving a push from Brad Keselowski when Elliott moved to the middle lane and was turned. Dillon was unable to avoid the spinning Elliott.

Elliott’s team attempted to make repairs to his car and he made a few laps after the restart before he retired to the garage.

It won't be a repeat #GEICO500 win for @chaseelliott. The No. 9 brings out the caution at @TalladegaSuperS.





