Chase Elliott announces recipients of $100K bounty money

Almost two weeks after he beat Kyle Busch in the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Charlotte, Chase Elliott has announced which charities he’ll donate his $100,000 bounty reward to.

In two tweets Friday morning, Elliott said he’ll be giving the money – put up by Kevin Harvick and Gander RV & Outdoors CEO Marcus Lemonis – to three different groups.

The $50,000 from Harvick will go to Feed the Children’s COVID-19 response.

The $50,000 from Lemonis will go to the Red Cross and Kyle Busch’s foundation.

“Y’all should definitely recognize this wouldn’t have happened or been any fun without (Kevin Harvick) tweeting what he did,” Elliott said in one of the tweets. “So thanks to him for making it all happen and Marcus for adding to the fun.”

While the bounty challenge is over, Elliott’s not done in the Truck Series. He’s entered in Saturday’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway (1 p.m. ET on FS1) in GMS Racing’s No. 24 Chevrolet.

The bounty reward isn’t the only charitable event Elliott is part of.

For the fourth consecutive year Elliott and Hendrick Motorsports are taking part in the “DESI9N TO DRIVE” art design collaboration with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta (Children’s), the largest healthcare provider for children in Georgia.

It involves an auction of signed racing shoes from all four of Hendrick’s drivers. The shoes were designed by patients at Children’s who submitted color sketches of racing shoes depicting their “big dreams.” Four drawings were selected, replicated on Alpinestars racing shoes to be worn by the drivers during Sunday’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway (3 p.m. ET on Fox).

The auction will end at 9 p.m. ET June 14. Proceeds go to the Chase Elliott Foundation to benefit the summer camp program that Children’s runs for its large patient network and the Children’s Covid-19 fund that helps provide needed support, supplies and equipment for their most fragile patients and frontline employees.

Y'all should definitely recognize this wouldn't have happened or been any fun without KH tweeting what he did… so thanks to him for making it all happen and Marcus for adding to the fun. Looking forward to the truck race again tomorrow in the @Hooters truck! — Chase Elliott (@chaseelliott) June 5, 2020





