Chase Elliott: 2020 NASCAR Cup Series Champion

Phoenix Raceway hosted all three NASCAR premier series for the final 2020 events. The top four drivers in each series who made it to the Championship 4 races competed for their respective Championship title this past weekend at the Arizona 1-mile oval.

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sun, Nov 8, Season Finale 500 - Phoenix Raceway - 312 laps.

- Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski and Denny Hamlin were the four drivers eligible to compete for the 2020 Championship in this race. Chase Elliott (#9 Chevrolet Camaro) was supposed to start from the pole for Sunday’s event. His Camaro failed multiple times during pre-race inspections. After the car finally passed, Elliott was cleared to race but had to start at the tail-end of the lineup. Joey Logano (#22 Ford Mustang) and Brad Keselowski (#2 Ford Mustang) moved up to share the front row. #11 Denny Hamlin, #12 Ryan Blaney, #88 Alex Bowman, #1 Kurt Busch, #18 Kyle Busch, #14 Clint Bowyer, #10 Aric Almirola and #4 Kevin Harvick, respectively formed the rest of the top-10 in the lineup.

- Chase Elliott overcame the pre-race inspection handicap. He raced his way from the rear to the front of the field and eventually won the event. With the victory, he earned the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series driver championship title. This is his 11th victory in 185 NCS races. It is his 5th victory and 22nd top-10 finish in 2020 and his 1st victory and 6th top-10 finish in 10 races at Phoenix. Brad Keselowski (2nd) posted his 11th top-10 finish in 23 Phoenix races and his 24th top-10 finish in 2020. Joey Logano (3rd) earned his 13th top-10 finish in 24 races at Phoenix. Christopher Bell (17th) was the highest finishing Sunoco Rookie of the Year (ROTY) contender. Cole Custer won the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series ROTY honors.

2020 NCS Champions

Driver Champion: Chase Elliott

Owner Champion: Hendrick Motorsports

Crew Chief Champion: Alan Gustafson

Sunoco Rookie of the Year: Cole Custer

Manufacturer Champion: Ford (Mustang)

NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS)

Sat, Nov 7, Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200 - Phoenix Raceway - 200 laps (+6 laps OT)

- Chase Briscoe, Justin Allgaier, Justin Haley and Austin Cindric were the four drivers eligible to compete for the 2020 Championship in this race. Justin Allgaier (#7 Chevrolet Camaro) started from the pole for Saturday’s event. Chase Briscoe (#98 Ford Mustang) shared the front row in the P2 spot. #22 Austin Cindric, #11 Justin Haley, #20 Harrison Burton, #9 Noah Gragson, #10 Ross Chastain, #19 Brandon Jones, #18 Riley Herbst and #1 Michael Annett, respectively formed the rest of the top-10 in the lineup.

- Austin Cindric (#22 Ford Mustang) won the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series driver championship after winning Saturday’s race. This is his 8th victory in 100 NXS races. It is his 6th victory and 26th top-10 finish in 2020 and his 1st victory and 5th top-10 finish in four Phoenix races. Noah Gragson (2nd) posted his 3rd top-10 finish in four races at Phoenix and his 25th top-10 finish in 2020. Brandon Jones (3rd) earned his 4th top-10 finish in 10 Phoenix races. Polesitter Justin Allgaier led a race-high 76 laps and finished 5th.

2020 NXS Champions

Driver Champion: Austin Cindric

Owner Champion: Team Penske

Crew Chief Champion: Brian Wilson

Sunoco Rookie of the Year: Harrison Burton

Manufacturer Champion: Chevrolet (Camaro)

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (GOT)

Fri, Nov 6, Lucas Oil 150 - Phoenix Raceway - 150 laps.

- Sheldon Creed, Grant Enfinger, Brett Moffitt and Zane Smith were the four drivers eligible to compete for the 2020 Championship in this race. Grant Enfinger (#98 Ford F-150) started from the pole for Friday night’s event. Zane Smith (#21 Chevrolet Silverado) shared the front row in the P2 spot. #2 Sheldon Creed, #23 Brett Moffitt, #88 Matt Crafton, #99 Ben Rhodes, #18 Christian Eckes, #19 Derek Kraus, #52 Stewart Friesen and #26 Tyler Ankrum, respectively formed the rest of the top-10 in the lineup.

- Sheldon Creed (#2 Chevrolet Silverado) earned the 2020 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series championship, his first series title, after winning Friday night’s event. This is his his 5th victory in 54 GOT races. It is his 5th victory and 13th top-10 finish in 2020 and his 1st victory and 2nd top-10 finish in three races at Phoenix. Zane Smith (2nd) posted his 1st top-10 finish in his series debut at Phoenix and his 13th top-10 finish in 2020. Smith also won the GOT Sunoco ROTY Year title. Chandler Smith (3rd) earned his 2nd top-10 finish in two Phoenix races.