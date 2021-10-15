Chase Edmonds questionable; Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins set to play vs. Browns

The Arizona Cardinals released their final injury report of the week and, with the exception of tight end Maxx Williams, whose season ended with a knee injury, and center Rodney Hudson could be fairly close to full health as they take on the Cleveland Browns on the road in Week 6.

They ruled out two players. Hudson (shoulder, ribs) did not practice all week and was ruled out earlier in the week. Max Garcia will get the start at center.

Also ruled out was reserve linebacker Tanner Vallejo (hand). He did not practice all week.

Five players are questionable for the game: tackle Kelvin Beachum (ribs), linebacker Jordan Hicks (toe), running back Chase Edmonds (shoulder) and cornerbacks Byron Murphy (ribs) and Marco Wilson (ribs). Beachum and Edmondswere limited in practice all week but both played last week against the San Francisco 49ers. Hicks, Wilson and Murphy will all be game-day decisions, according to head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Hicks did not practice Wednesday or Thursday but got limited work on Friday. Wilson and Murphy both sat out Wednesday but were limited Thursday and Friday.

Quarterback Kyler Murray (shoulder) has no game designation for Sunday. He was limited Wednesday and Thursday but participated fully on Friday. He will play and start.

Receiver DeAndre Hopkins (illness) was a full participant in practice Friday after missing two straight days. He is set to play and is not even questionable for the game. Such is the case for tight end Darrell Daniels (illness), who came off the COVID list this week.

Not listed on the injury report is linebacker Chandler Jones, who is currently on the COVID list. It is unlikely he plays, as he must be symptom-free for two days and have two negative tests separated by 24 hours to be able to be activated off the list.

The game kicks off at 1:05 p.m. Arizona time Sunday afternoon.

