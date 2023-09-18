Chase Edmonds to have MRI on knee

Buccaneers running back Chase Edmonds is headed for tests on his injured knee.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Edmonds will have an MRI on Monday after leaving Sunday's win over the Bears with an injury. There is particular concern about an injury to Edmonds' MCL.

Edmonds signed with the Bucs in March and he's seen action on offense and special teams over the first two weeks of the season. He had two carries for eight yards in the opener and two carries for 12 yards against the Bears.

Rachaad White and Sean Tucker are the top two backs for the Bucs. Ke'Shawn Vaughn has been inactive the last two weeks, but could get into the lineup if Edmonds misses time.