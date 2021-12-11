The Cardinals designated running back Chase Edmonds for return from injured reserve this week and they’ll wait until Monday to decide if he’ll be back in the lineup against the Rams or not.

Edmonds has missed three games with an ankle injury and head coach Kliff Kingsbury said on Saturday that Edmonds will be a game-time decision. James Conner has been the lead back in Edmonds’ absence.

Defensive lineman Zach Kerr (ribs) has been ruled out and left guard Justin Pugh (calf) is set to be a game-time call as well after being listed as questionable.

Rams offensive lineman Brian Allen (knee) has been ruled out while cornerback Donte Deayon (illness) and linebacker Terrell Lewis (back) are listed as questionable. The Rams also placed running back Darrell Henderson on the COVID-19 reserve list Saturday.

Chase Edmonds will be a game-time decision for Cardinals Monday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk